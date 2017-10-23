Investors and agencies wary ahead of Gigaba’s budget

The shortfall in revenue collections could see the main budget deficit blow out to 4.3%, from February’s 3.5% projection and stay above 4% over the next three years, unless Gigaba cuts government spending or hikes taxes.

That would mean that the public debt ratio, which is already just more than 50% of GDP, will keep rising instead of stabilising over the medium term as the government promised ratings agencies and investors. Economists expect the minister will have no option but to pencil in additional tax hikes for 2018, over and above the extra R15bn of tax measures already budgeted for.

However, that will be a further drag on growth, following the increases of the past two years, which included a one percentage point across-the-board increase in personal income tax rates in 2016 and a hike in the top marginal rate from 41% to 45% in 2017. There was also little relief from the effects of "bracket creep".

Citi economist Gina Schoeman said the increase in personal income tax had been "massive", and 2017 was the first time the Treasury truly used personal income tax as a means to generate revenue and compliance rates were dropping.

"To fix the fiscal policy mess tax hikes, especially income taxes, are not sufficient. The minister will have to do more, especially on the expenditure side," she said.

Taxpayers will have to wait until February’s budget for details of any new taxes or tax hikes: the medium-term budget is never a tax budget but simply updates the government’s growth and revenue projections and sets out the path of revenue, expenditure, the deficit and the debt over the next three years.

