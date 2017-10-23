Pressure builds on rand in run-up to medium-term budget

The rand was weaker on Monday morning, at the start of a crucial week that will feature the medium-term budget policy statement.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will have his work cut out for him as he tries to balance the country’s finances.

Economists expect the budget deficit to rise, given the economy’s sluggish performance and its effect on tax collections.

Gigaba "is in a very tight corner", said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed income dealing at Sasfin Wealth. "As we already know, he is dealing with a funding shortfall of at least R40bn with little room to manoeuvre.

"We don’t anticipate much good news and the substance will be around how he can package taxation and reduction in government expenditure in the ensuing fiscal year."

The medium-term budget announcement comes at a time of renewed pressure on the rand, as a result of international and local factors.

The dollar has been bolstered in part by optimism over tax cuts in the US.

Local politics were again the under the spotlight amid speculation that President Jacob Zuma could fire his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been steadfast in his criticism of state capture allegations, in which Zuma is implicated.

Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said ratings agencies were likely to downgrade SA’s debt rating during their scheduled reviews in November.

At 9.27am, the rand was at R13.7179 to the dollar from R13.6802.

It was at R16.1225 to the euro from R16.0905 and at R18.0949 to the pound from R18.0346.

The euro was at $1.1752 from $1.1761.