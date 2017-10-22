Fiscal policy directly affects citizens’ well-being

The tax burden in SA — as measured by the ratio of tax revenue to GDP — is about 26%. Although not as lofty as seen in other Brics countries — Russia is at 35% and Brazil 33% — and also not as high as some developed countries, the burden of tax goes beyond this statistical measure. Given the high cost of education and private security for households, and rising administered prices (especially on fuel and electricity), the tax burden is increasingly weighing down South African consumers.

Financial wellness is deteriorating, worsened by the rising levels of unemployment and household indebtedness so typical in SA today. Although wage growth in the public sector, the country’s largest employer, has kept pace with inflation, thus improving the spending power of consumers, the state of their financial health is questionable. As a result, reports are increasing about people resigning from jobs to access their long-term savings to fund short-term needs.

Despite the high direct and indirect tax burden, it is clear Gigaba will be faced with declining tax revenues from personal income tax, VAT, and corporate taxes, while also having to continue providing a lifeline to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which continue to drain the fiscus. In response to the possible revenue shortfall, which is estimated to run close to R40bn, the following revenue raising measures are likely to be taken:

1. Petrol does not attract VAT at the moment, but is likely to be introduced on fuel, which could increase the petrol price by more than a full rand per litre.

2. Electronic services, such as cloud computing and online transactions, [are[ to attract VAT (Uber rides could be effected, for example).

3. Additional wealth-related taxes (perhaps a luxury tax).

4. A reduction in medical tax credits.

5. Allowing the effects of inflation to be felt by the consumers.

Although these initiatives will not, in themselves at this stage, prove to be the last straw for individuals’ financial well-being, they will definitely increase the tax burden. This will limit the room for further tax takes.