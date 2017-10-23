Malusi Gigaba is at the mercy of ministers, DA says

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who tables his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday, is at the mercy of government ministers and the heads of beleaguered public entities, according to DA MPs.

Gigaba’s budget speech comes amid reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has effectively ordered SA’s government to push ahead with the massive nuclear build programme, despite procedural and legal hitches.

Also causing jitters is the mandate paper for 2018, which appears to place budget prioritisation on Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and away from the Treasury.

Government departments and state-owned entities are in financial turmoil. Despite Dudu Myeni having been dropped as South African Airways (SAA) board chair, the carrier is not out of the woods yet. Eskom, the South African Post Office and the SABC are also in dire need of financial assistance.