Omertà: Who will pay for Steinhoff now?
Like a mafioso refusing to co-operate with authorities, Markus Jooste maintained his silence to the end, taking his secrets with him to the grave. Who will now account for the fraud that shook corporate South Africa?
28 March 2024 - 05:02
Back in 2013, in unreleased video footage taken to commemorate Steinhoff’s 15 years as a company listed on the JSE, the retailer’s CEO Markus Jooste pauses the gung-ho backslapping and takes on an uncharacteristically philosophical tone.
“It’s funny how these things are at the end of the day,” he said. “Nobody’s clever enough to think out all these things. They just happen, and you must follow your nose — there’s a fate out there that’s destined for you.”..
