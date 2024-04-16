IMF warns SA’s medium-term prospects are weakest in decades
The fund has further cut the 2024 growth number, which it now sees at just 0.9%, lower than the Reserve Bank’s latest 1.2% forecast
16 April 2024 - 15:29
The IMF has kept its growth forecasts for SA and for the global economy broadly unchanged, saying the risk of a hard landing for the global economy has faded – but that medium-term prospects are the weakest in decades.
It has warned too that commodity prices could slide further, with slowing growth in China and Europe weighing on non-fuel commodities such as base metals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.