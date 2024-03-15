Opinion

CARTOON: SAA’s new flight plan?

15 March 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, March 15 2024
Friday, March 15 2024

SAA’s R3bn deal with Takatso falls apart

Termination of the sale to equity partner is a blow to Ramaphosa’s privatisation drive
Companies
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: SAA once again becomes a plaything of the ruling party

Some people have a problem with the sale: where are kickbacks? If there are none, what’s the point?
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Pravin Gordhan leaves a mixed legacy

Building Sars into an independent, world-class institution is his signature achievement
Opinion
2 days ago

SAA’s finances still in turbulent skies, auditor-general warns

Attorney-General tells MPs the state-owned airline incurred a combined loss of R23.5bn in the four financial years to end-March 2022
Business
2 weeks ago
Thursday, March 14 2024
Thursday, March 14 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: The sad assassination of an ...
Opinion
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Investors’ eyes on ANC’s electoral ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Mondi’s box of delights
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Does SA’s corporate sector have commitment issues ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Cricket SA racks up wins
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.