New bill brings SA closer to more competitive electricity market
14 March 2024 - 23:47
SA’s power market is set for transformation with the passing of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill by the National Assembly.
The bill’s approval received overwhelming support on Thursday afternoon, with 234 votes in favour and only 25 votes against. However, its prospects of being signed into law before the general elections in May seem doubtful...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.