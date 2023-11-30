Soft economic landings, hefty interest rate cuts and above-target inflation may just be too good to be true.
Core requirements for carbon credits should be closely scrutinised to enhance the market’s development
Increase green finance fivefold to meet globally committed goals by 2030, says report
Business Day TV talks to journalist Thando Maeko
Independent Communications Authority of SA says the entity doesn’t have a licence to operate in the country; neither has it applied for one
Investors are demanding a higher premium to hold SA long-term government bonds given concerns about the country’s public finances,
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says greater urgency and determination is required to confront SA’s problems, given their effects on the economy
Many were beaten and threatened with death during captivity
Emmanuel Tshituka also coastbound as Sharks make it a family affair
Fast-growing Tron network is associated with groups designated as terror organisations by Israel, the US and other countries
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Employment insurance (for the executive)
Nxesi defends R15bn employment scheme to create 2-million jobs
Nxesi promises further public consultation on employment equity regulations
EDITORIAL: UIF’s broken rainy day umbrellas
Business Unity SA calls for urgent takeover of UIF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.