Nxesi promises further public consultation on employment equity regulations
Employment Equity Amendment Act empowers the labour minister to regulate sector-specific employment equity targets and to prescribe demographic targets for employers with more than 50 employees
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi gave the assurance on Wednesday the revised draft employment equity regulations under the Employment Equity Amendment Act will be released for a second round of public comments.
The act empowers the minister to regulate sector-specific employment equity targets and to prescribe demographic targets for employers with more than 50 employees. The aim is to ensure the equitable representation of suitably qualified people from designated groups. The act stipulates that an employment equity compliance certificate will be a prerequisite for doing business with any organ of state and securing state contracts. ..
