Fitch concerned about Rand Water’s profitability, municipal debt
Ratings agency reaffirms utility’s national long-term rating at stable but says huge investment in infrastructure is required
08 November 2023 - 14:35
Ratings agency Fitch has affirmed Rand Water’s national long-term rating at stable, but expressed concern about bulk water supplier profitability and surging municipal debt.
Fitch said its revise its outlook to “negative” if significant water losses at municipalities and the water distribution network contribute to lower profitability and increasing municipal arrears...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.