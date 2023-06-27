Equity markets are a little higher early in the session after what has been a tough couple of weeks
ANDREW RUSSELL: The sugar cane value chain master plan has concluded but the work is unfinished
Efforts to reposition the industry as a vehicle for future economic growth must be accelerated
Phase one of the three-year Sugarcane Value Chain Master Plan recently ended, marking a critical point for reflection in the industry. The plan has had notable successes, and yet the industry still finds itself at a dangerous inflection point, with the businesses of growers and the livelihoods of 1-million South Africans on the line.
It is clear that the work to safeguard the future of the industry is far from done. Rather, it is incumbent on us to maintain momentum and build on the successes achieved under the plan to ensure that the industry — and the rural economies it supports — survive. ..
