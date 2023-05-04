Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s investment writer, Jaco Visser
While Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele urges calm over the provisional liquidation of the SA Post Office, Financial Mail's investment writer Jaco Visser asks if this liquidation is the apocalypse we may think it is. He questions whether the entity in itself has just become obsolete with the private sector already doing all the things the Post Office once did. Business Day TV discussed the thinking with Visser.
WATCH: Post-Apocalyptic: Should the post office be saved?
