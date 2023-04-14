Opinion

CARTOON: The Recommissioner

14 April 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
New targets to end energy crisis on the cards as reality hits Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa to present proposals for adjustments to the cabinet in the coming weeks
National
14 hours ago

Do not expect reprieve from Stage 6 blackouts today

Eskom says the higher level of load-shedding is due to the breakdown of a generation unit at Medupi
National
21 hours ago

Government must spend to fix load-shedding, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says

If borrowing costs have to rise to fund diesel purchases, then that is a necessary trade-off
National
1 day ago

Mining output shrinks by more than expected as power cuts bite

February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
Economy
14 hours ago
