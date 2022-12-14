JASON MELLOW: Tips to safeguard your business this festive season

Markets are ‘cautiously hoping for more dovish Fed and will pay attention to tone of rate decision’, Citadel Global director Bianca Botes says
The festive season can be a stressful time for business owners who are often forced to deal with reduced staff counts, increased demand for goods and ever-evolving stock inventories. While many others tend to clock off come mid-December in search of summer sun, those tasked with keeping a business afloat are typically faced with numerous challenges, which may include increases in road accidents, theft of stock in the retail sector as well as the ever-present risks of goods being transported.
So, what can business owners do to safeguard their operations and reduce their risk during this typically chaotic time? It all starts with thinking ahead. By identifying and mitigating the potential pitfalls that might arise during the festive season, those in charge can pre-empt possible risks and take appropriate measures to ensure that the business is covered for any eventuality.
From new technology to tried-and-tested techniques, there are plenty of ways in which businesses can get ahead of the game and minimise potential losses during the festive rush. Here are some top tips to help make this season a little less stressful:
You might want to consider, for example, a seasonal increase in cover over the festive period, upping the amount for which you’re insured to prevent damaging financial losses in the event of theft. You could also add cover for certain elements of the business where gaps have been identified or investigate a more specialised form of cover tailored for your sector, such as restaurant or heavy commercial vehicles insurance, which could include cover for goods in transit, staff dishonesty and the like.
If you have CCTV cameras installed, it’s important to ensure that these are regularly monitored and that your security company sends you detailed reports, so you’re able to keep tabs on suspicious behaviour or any potential blind spots. When it comes to your physical premises, particularly if you’ve got extra stock during the festive season, you might want to explore various smart CCTV coverage options, which can be monitored using artificial intelligence (AI) capable of detecting suspicious behaviour or abnormal activity. Remember, by introducing more stringent security systems, you could end up saving on your monthly insurance premiums, which are inherently linked to your overall risk profile.
Tracking devices are a must for any business using vehicles to deliver goods. Not only can these prove extremely valuable in the event that a vehicle is stolen, but many also offer impact tracking technology, which enables an insurer or security provider to dispatch assistance immediately based on alerts that are automatically transmitted in the event of a collision.
While less technologically avant garde, smoke alarms and sprinkler systems can also offer an additional layer of security for fires, which could be catastrophic to the business.
Whether you’re running a retail operation or operating a fleet of heavy vehicles, it’s important to take adequate precautions ahead of the festive season to ensure your hard-earned profits don’t go to waste. By introducing additional security measures and temporarily increasing your cover, you can go a long way towards avoiding potential service interruptions and financial losses, enjoying a well-deserved break after a long, hard year and continue doing business your way.
• Mellow is head of MiWay Business Insurance.
JASON MELLOW: Tips to safeguard your business this festive season
Business owners must take appropriate measures, such as enhancing security and insurance cover, to ensure the business is protected during this chaotic time
