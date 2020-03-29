Stay covered with insurance

If money is tight, but you support family members, do everything you can not to let your life policy lapse. Although coronavirus deaths are low, they will be a reality for some.

If you cannot pay your premiums, check how long your grace period is and try to meet the payment thereafter. If you are retrenched, check for premium waiver cover. As a last resort, you could also ask your assurer to reduce your cover and premiums while you are in financial difficulty.

If you are self-employed and have income replacement cover, with cover for temporary disability and a short waiting period - especially if you are self-employed - you may be able to claim for days you cannot work.

Suspending short-term insurance for your car, home or contents is also not a good idea, unless you enjoy a "pause" feature like that offered by Naked, which enables you to pause accident cover when you aren't driving your car for a few days or weeks but continues cover for theft and fire.

Find out from your insurer if they will pass on to you a reduction in premium owing to your car being off the road. MiWay has announced that it will automatically apply a 10% premium reduction to April debit orders on its personal lines and business insurance clients.