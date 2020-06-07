How insurers are attempting to keep pace with changing consumer habits

The coronavirus has prompted short-term insurers to market flexible products as financially distressed consumers switch to working from home.

The sector was already contending with fewer vehicles to insure because of declining new-vehicle sales, which, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), declined 68% in May.

Anton Ossip, CEO for Discovery Insure, said new business volumes for April had halved but had recovered to 75% of normal new business volumes in May.

“We exist in a market where people have been able to pay their premiums and we’ve been able to assist them. And through the way we’ve assisted them, we’ve been able to keep as many customers on our books,” Ossip said.

Discovery Insure added the Dynamic Distance cash back benefit to its motor insurance product, which rewards customers for low kilometres clocked. Clients earn a discount of up to 25% on their motor insurance premium when they drive less than 250km a month.

“What we do see going forward is that some people will be driving lower distances, some people will choose to work from home and not drive as much as they used to. So there’s going to be quite a dichotomy of driving from low distance to normal distance and that’s why we introduced [the benefit],” said Ossip.

MiWay Insurance CEO Rene Otto said the lockdown had given MiWay room to drop premiums, with fewer vehicle accidents occurring. Its new product, which calculates premiums by kilometres driven, was also necessary as consumers were driving less.

Otto said that while the insurer hadn’t seen a huge exodus of clients, there was an uptick in the number of consumers calling in to make adjustments to their policies. “We’ve seen nearly normal retention rates, but we do have quite a high number of clients who contact us to see if we can lower their premiums.”

Otto said he expects more clients will drop their policies as the effects of the virus become pronounced. MiWay has about 400,000 clients on it books.

Its parent, Santam, is the largest short-term insurer in the country. Santam said the coronavirus had affected the growth momentum of MiWay’s new business.