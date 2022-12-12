Opinion

CARTOON: The scapegoaters

12 December 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, December 12 2022
Load-shedding is worse than state capture, Mantashe says

Mantashe says Eskom’s failure to halt the decline of the generation fleet can be interpreted as an attempt at overthrowing the government
National
3 days ago

Eskom bumps load-shedding to stage 5

Eskom says it will give a detailed report in due course
National
1 day ago

Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards, energy expert warns

Lungile Mashele calls for Eskom to review its outage schedule as the possibly of ever deeper power cuts grows
National
3 days ago

Wind power loses out as grid constraints strangle green energy rollout

No wind projects awarded in bid window 6 amid desperate need for high-voltage power lines
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: ANC devotion to coal will lead to ruin of the country

SA will find itself locked out of global trade if it does not clean up its energy sector
Opinion
3 days ago

Eskom sets grim record as 47% of the grid goes down

Back to stage 6 load-shedding as power utility suffers near-record levels of unplanned outages
National
4 days ago
