Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading
When ordinary women and men have unbridled access to justice in their communities, on their terms, they feel more empowered and connected
The court concluded that the applicants failed to make out a case for rescission or reconsideration
As parliament is in recess for most of December and January there will be limited time for it to finalise the bill before the new deadline
Despite Colgate devising a recyclable toothpaste tube, it requires extra effort to avoid the trash heap
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran
It's true that cycling events try their best to make money, but there's a point to such fund-raising
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
Eskom has implemented stage 5 load-shedding until further notice.
The power utility announced on Saturday afternoon that this was due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.
In addition, Koeberg Unit 1 was taken offline on Saturday morning for planned refuelling and routine maintenance. Eskom will give a full update in due course.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Eskom bumps load-shedding to stage 5
Eskom says it will give a detailed report in due course
Eskom has implemented stage 5 load-shedding until further notice.
The power utility announced on Saturday afternoon that this was due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.
In addition, Koeberg Unit 1 was taken offline on Saturday morning for planned refuelling and routine maintenance. Eskom will give a full update in due course.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding a spanner in the works for factory output
Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards, energy expert warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.