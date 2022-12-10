National

Eskom bumps load-shedding to stage 5

Eskom says it will give a detailed report in due course

10 December 2022 - 14:32 Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
Eskom has implemented stage 5 load-shedding until further notice.

The power utility announced on Saturday afternoon that this was due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.

In addition, Koeberg Unit 1 was taken offline on Saturday morning for planned refuelling and routine maintenance. Eskom will give a full update in due course.

TimesLIVE

Load-shedding a spanner in the works for factory output

Manufacturing activity shows weakest growth in four months amid load-shedding and challenges at Transnet
Economy
2 days ago

Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards, energy expert warns

Lungile Mashele calls for Eskom to review its outage schedule as the possibly of ever deeper power cuts grows
National
2 days ago
