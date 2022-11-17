CHEN XIAODONG: China’s vision remains one of prosperity for all

Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
The deputy president says the auditor-general’s office proves that the government is committed to professionalising the public service
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Thousands of families cannot avoid to pay ever-higher prices for the foods they regularly put on the table
Striker says team is not one of favourites but goal is to win the title
Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
At the recently concluded Fifth China International Import Expo, the products displayed by the SA delegation — including red wine, rooibos tea and aloe vera gel — were well received by consumers. Together with exhibitors from all over the world, SA enterprises are enjoying the opportunities brought by China opening up and sharing the dividends of its enormous market.
The exhibition, China’s first major international event since the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), attracted 145 countries, regions and international organisations, again demonstrating the country’s openness and willingness to co-operate.
China’s determination to promote high-level access remains unchanged, as reaffirmed by President Xi Jinping in the report of the CPC congress. Measures include transparent rules, regulations, management and standards to accelerate China’s transformation into a trader of quality; fostering a world-class business environment that is market-orientated and law-based; promoting the further development of the Belt & Road Initiative; the orderly internationalisation of the renminbi; and preserving the diversity and stability of the international economic and trade landscape.
China has grown to become the world’s second-largest economy and consumer market. It is also the world’s top manufacturer and the largest in terms of trade in goods. Moreover, it has the world’s biggest foreign exchange reserves and attracts the second-most inflows of foreign capital.
This economic development has been achieved by opening the economy, which is to set for even further accessibility with the focus on moving from a factory-based economy to an institution-based one to better adapt to current global economic patterns.
Continued reform
China’s commitment to reforms to develop its socialist market economy remains unchanged. The report of the congress made clear that China is committed to building a high-level socialist market economic system. We must unswervingly consolidate and develop the public sector and steadfastly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector. We will work to see that the market plays a decisive role in resource allocation and that the government better plays its role too.
We will work to see state-owned capital and enterprises get stronger, do better and grow bigger, and enhance the core competitiveness of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). We will provide an enabling environment for private enterprises, protect their property rights and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law, and facilitate the growth of the private sector.
We will improve the modern corporate system with distinctive Chinese features, encourage entrepreneurship, and move faster to help Chinese companies become world-class outfits. We will support the development of small, micro and medium-sized enterprises. In pursuing economic growth we must continue to focus on the real economy. We will advance new industrialisation and vigorously build a modern industrial system.
China's determination to make economic globalisation more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all remains unchanged. Xi stated in his report that China is correct in adhering to the course of economic globalisation. The country continues to promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, to advance bilateral, regional and multilateral co-operation, and to boost international macroeconomic policy co-ordination.
China is committed to working with other countries to foster an international environment conducive to development and create new drivers for global growth. China opposes protectionism, the erection of “fences and barriers”, decoupling, disruption of industry and supply chains, the unilateral imposition of sanctions and maximum-pressure tactics. China is prepared to invest more resources for global development in a spirit of co-operation. It is committed to narrowing the North-South gap, and supporting and assisting other developing countries in accelerating their development.
‘Comradeship plus brotherhood’
China and SA have always shared a special relationship of “comradeship plus brotherhood”. In the face of the headwinds and currents of anti-economic globalisation, we must join hands and move forward side by side to practise true multilateralism and adhere to peace, development and co-operation. Together we will overcome the difficulties and challenges facing global economic development and strive to build a closer China-SA and China-Africa community with a shared future.
Drops of water make a mighty ocean. Xi pointed out at the opening ceremony of the expo that China will work with all countries and all parties to share the opportunities offered by its vast market and economic potential through international co-operation. China has a deep sense of responsibility to help build an open global economy and a shared future for humankind.
• The writer is China’s ambassador to SA.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CHEN XIAODONG: China’s vision remains one of prosperity for all
China and SA must cultivate their special relationship to help overcome the difficulties and challenges facing global economic development
At the recently concluded Fifth China International Import Expo, the products displayed by the SA delegation — including red wine, rooibos tea and aloe vera gel — were well received by consumers. Together with exhibitors from all over the world, SA enterprises are enjoying the opportunities brought by China opening up and sharing the dividends of its enormous market.
The exhibition, China’s first major international event since the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), attracted 145 countries, regions and international organisations, again demonstrating the country’s openness and willingness to co-operate.
China’s determination to promote high-level access remains unchanged, as reaffirmed by President Xi Jinping in the report of the CPC congress. Measures include transparent rules, regulations, management and standards to accelerate China’s transformation into a trader of quality; fostering a world-class business environment that is market-orientated and law-based; promoting the further development of the Belt & Road Initiative; the orderly internationalisation of the renminbi; and preserving the diversity and stability of the international economic and trade landscape.
China has grown to become the world’s second-largest economy and consumer market. It is also the world’s top manufacturer and the largest in terms of trade in goods. Moreover, it has the world’s biggest foreign exchange reserves and attracts the second-most inflows of foreign capital.
This economic development has been achieved by opening the economy, which is to set for even further accessibility with the focus on moving from a factory-based economy to an institution-based one to better adapt to current global economic patterns.
Continued reform
China’s commitment to reforms to develop its socialist market economy remains unchanged. The report of the congress made clear that China is committed to building a high-level socialist market economic system. We must unswervingly consolidate and develop the public sector and steadfastly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector. We will work to see that the market plays a decisive role in resource allocation and that the government better plays its role too.
We will work to see state-owned capital and enterprises get stronger, do better and grow bigger, and enhance the core competitiveness of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). We will provide an enabling environment for private enterprises, protect their property rights and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law, and facilitate the growth of the private sector.
We will improve the modern corporate system with distinctive Chinese features, encourage entrepreneurship, and move faster to help Chinese companies become world-class outfits. We will support the development of small, micro and medium-sized enterprises. In pursuing economic growth we must continue to focus on the real economy. We will advance new industrialisation and vigorously build a modern industrial system.
China's determination to make economic globalisation more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all remains unchanged. Xi stated in his report that China is correct in adhering to the course of economic globalisation. The country continues to promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, to advance bilateral, regional and multilateral co-operation, and to boost international macroeconomic policy co-ordination.
China is committed to working with other countries to foster an international environment conducive to development and create new drivers for global growth. China opposes protectionism, the erection of “fences and barriers”, decoupling, disruption of industry and supply chains, the unilateral imposition of sanctions and maximum-pressure tactics. China is prepared to invest more resources for global development in a spirit of co-operation. It is committed to narrowing the North-South gap, and supporting and assisting other developing countries in accelerating their development.
‘Comradeship plus brotherhood’
China and SA have always shared a special relationship of “comradeship plus brotherhood”. In the face of the headwinds and currents of anti-economic globalisation, we must join hands and move forward side by side to practise true multilateralism and adhere to peace, development and co-operation. Together we will overcome the difficulties and challenges facing global economic development and strive to build a closer China-SA and China-Africa community with a shared future.
Drops of water make a mighty ocean. Xi pointed out at the opening ceremony of the expo that China will work with all countries and all parties to share the opportunities offered by its vast market and economic potential through international co-operation. China has a deep sense of responsibility to help build an open global economy and a shared future for humankind.
• The writer is China’s ambassador to SA.
More power, more problems for China’s Xi Jinping
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist Party’s reshuffle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress
Xi’s promotion of Shanghai chief puts loyalty to himself above all else
China delays release of GDP data amid party conference
What Xi’s new line-up of generals will say about a Taiwan invasion
China’s ruling party readies for biggest economic leadership overhaul in a ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.