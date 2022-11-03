How important is adaptation finance for a just transition?

Climate adaptation refers to the climate impacts that come as a result of a steady deterioration in the environmental conditions required for daily living, for example access to water, energy, air quality and tolerable working temperatures.

They may also arise because of short-term shocks, such as storms, floods and wildfires, which often have abrupt and devastating consequences.

Adaptation focuses on building the resilience and protection capacity to limit or eliminate the negative impacts of climate change on lives and livelihoods.

Africa is seen as the most vulnerable continent with increasing frequency and severity of climate-related shocks. In Southern Africa, we have been living through prolonged drought conditions for a number of years and cyclones affect millions of people in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. West and Central Africa are also experiencing temperature increases and reduced rainfall. In East Africa, locust swarms cause severe crop destruction across Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya.

There is a pressing need to invest in climate-change adaptation to support people, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), municipalities, corporations, financial players and governments in building resilience to these climate impacts.

How the private sector can help plug the adaptation-finance gap

The global climate financing needed to address climate issues is severely lacking, despite many pledges from the developed world at recent Conference of Parties (COP) meetings.

Historically, financial support has been predominantly directed towards reducing emissions and climate-mitigation measures, rather than to adaptation.

Data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published in 2020 shows that only 33% of climate-related finance commitments to Africa are targeted at adaptation.

Furthermore, adaptation finance tends to be in the form of loans that need to be repaid. This increases the debt burden for developing countries who have limited public finances available for adaptation measures.