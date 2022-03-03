Watershed moment for SA infrastructure

SA infrastructure is breaking new ground.

The dawn of a new era of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in infrastructure has opened up a wealth of possibilities in everything from water and sanitation to fibre rollout and projects that support the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Covid-19 overshadowed everything, including the establishment of Infrastructure SA (ISA) in May 2020. The announcement deserved more attention.

Led by the respected and competent Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who reports directly to the president, ISA’s creation is a watershed moment. The new structure will:

Allow the government to recruit private skills to develop its internal infrastructure capacity;

Act as the single conduit through which all gazetted infrastructure projects are implemented;

Prepare and packages project for investors to improve transparency and bankability; and

Influence the procurement framework that governs PPPs.

These are the flavour of reforms that both investors and businesses with an interest in developing infrastructure have been hankering after. They fit neatly into the broader narrative of government policy becoming more business friendly.

A higher-water mark

We’ve seen, heard and smelled the consequences of neglected water infrastructure. It’s made it easier to imagine a future with permanent shortages of clean water.

But with the government showing real intent to work with the private sector on infrastructure development, we may be spared this dystopian prospect.

As a recent example, government guarantees allowed the Trans Caledonian Tunnel Authority to raise more than R15bn of private investment to further the development of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.