SA’s energy crisis: A brighter future is on the horizon

Investments made at inflection points are often the most rewarding. They’re slippery, though, because it’s easier to believe an established trend will continue.

The decay of SA’s power infrastructure is one such trajectory. But unlike the previous decade, this one holds feasible solutions to our energy crisis and the private sector is invited to participate.

Businesses face a choice: position for the continuation of the energy status quo, or make the necessary investments to capitalise on nascent developments jostling to reverse the trend.

A new threshold for unlicensed generation

The increase of the embedded power generation threshold — from 1MW to 100MW without a licence — is arguably the most significant action taken by the SA government to rekindle the private sector’s entrepreneurial flame.

Predictable power through self-generation will allow businesses to deliver on their promises, grow their brands and invest in excess capacity, knowing they’ll be able to use it.