European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that gender-based violence and femicide are rife in SA
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Production increased one-fifth year on year to 738,000oz for the three months to end-September
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Changing weather patterns are wreaking havoc on East Africa’s wildlife and placing the region’s people at greater risk too
New Zealand make 11 changes to squad for Wales clash after Japan gave them a run for their money last week
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a look at how the markets are performing on Thursday afternoon.
Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a look at how the markets are performing on Thursday afternoon.
