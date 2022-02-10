Covid has pushed workplaces to embrace new practices: Let’s keep the good ones

Social proof is a term psychologists use to describe our natural tendency to conform to established behaviours as a way of being liked or accepted. Too often, we walk the line even when the benefits of doing things differently should be obvious.

This inherently conservative dynamic is one of the factors that has, for decades, held the workplace in a status quo.

Of course, there have been gains along the way, and some organisations have fostered a more progressive mindset than others. But compared with the advances made over the past few decades in understanding human psychology — and what drives levels of motivation and performance — workplaces have adapted remarkably slowly.

The pandemic, and its consequent restrictions on working from the office, compelled organisations and employees to break free from traditional workplace practices in search of better ones. Many haven’t looked back.

A time for trust

Lockdowns left many employers with no option but to trust their employees to get things done without line managers peering over their shoulders.