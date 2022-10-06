×

Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom’s welcome pack

06 October 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, October 6 2022
Thursday, October 6 2022

JOHN DLUDLU: New Eskom leadership must be given support, space and time to do its thankless job

The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Opinion
1 day ago

Nedbank’s Mpho Makwana is new chair of Eskom

Makwana is the independent nonexecutive chair of ArcelorMittal SA and chair of Nedbank
National
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: New Eskom board is no quick fix for a turnaround

It is a step in the right direction and contains new directors with impressive CVs, but the board on its own cannot keep the lights burning
Opinion
3 days ago

Eskom will miss its financial reporting deadline

It is likely the auditors will only sign off Eskom’s financial statements towards the end of October or beginning of November, Pravin Gordhan says
National
6 days ago

Power cuts take SA to near-unfathomable depths

The state-owned power utility is battling a barrage of unit breakdowns at its coal-fired fleet
National
6 days ago
Wednesday, October 5 2022
Wednesday, October 5 2022
