Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Thursday, October 6 2022
Roger Baxter tells Joburg Indaba the Transnet mess has cost miners about R50bn in lost revenue for the year so far
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
Musk has revived his bid to buy Twitter at his original offer price, but the court has not yet received word to put the case on hold
Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Muhoozi Kainerugaba removed from his post, but promoted to four-star general, after he tweeted about invading Kenya
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
Kyle Cowan gives a useful overview of what has gone wrong at Eskom, why, and who is to blame.
CARTOON: Eskom’s welcome pack
JOHN DLUDLU: New Eskom leadership must be given support, space and time to do its thankless job
Nedbank’s Mpho Makwana is new chair of Eskom
EDITORIAL: New Eskom board is no quick fix for a turnaround
Eskom will miss its financial reporting deadline
Power cuts take SA to near-unfathomable depths
