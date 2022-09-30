×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Power cuts take SA to near-unfathomable depths

SA has suffered more load-shedding in the past six months than it did for the entire year ended March 31, 2022

BL Premium
30 September 2022 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus and Pieter van der Merwe

Friday marks the 25th straight day of load-shedding, making 2022 the worst year ever for SA in terms of power cuts. And while the country approaches a fourth week of daily blackouts, Eskom is still unable to say exactly when they will end.

In Eskom’s current financial year, which ends on March 31 2023, there have already been 100 days of load-shedding, compared with 65 days over its entire 2021/2022 year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.