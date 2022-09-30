Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
This production embraces the exaltation, brutality and disillusioning catharsis originally intended
The state-owned power utility is battling a barrage of unit breakdowns at its coal-fired fleet
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
Struggling Cell C says it has a number of new partnerships in the pipeline following a deal struck with Capitec earlier this week
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Deripaska accused of several crimes including violating sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s ‘Blonde’ translates as a grim, depressing and tragic anti-fairytale, writes Tymon Smith
Friday marks the 25th straight day of load-shedding, making 2022 the worst year ever for SA in terms of power cuts. And while the country approaches a fourth week of daily blackouts, Eskom is still unable to say exactly when they will end.
In Eskom’s current financial year, which ends on March 31 2023, there have already been 100 days of load-shedding, compared with 65 days over its entire 2021/2022 year...
Power cuts take SA to near-unfathomable depths
SA has suffered more load-shedding in the past six months than it did for the entire year ended March 31, 2022
