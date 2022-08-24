×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

STEVEN KUO: A chance for SA to woo Japanese investors

BL Premium
24 August 2022 - 14:22

The Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development — the Japan-Africa Forum — will be held in Tunisia this weekend. The conference will focus on economic development and co-operation in post-coronavirus Africa. About 50 African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, are expected to attend.

Japan has been quietly going about its business in Africa for decades and seldom makes a fuss. While China makes headlines across Africa, Japan’s foreign direct investments on the continent, especially in SA, have been steadfast for many decades. As the contest between China and the US — representing two different models of development — compete for influence in Africa, Japan’s participation in the African economy is no less important...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.