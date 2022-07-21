×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Kganyago’s balancing act

21 July 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, July 21 2022
Thursday, July 21 2022

Spike in prices may tilt Reserve Bank towards faster interest rate tightening

Consumer inflation reached 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, worse than market expectations
Economy
19 hours ago

MPC preview: Fifth successive rates hike expected

Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
Economy
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: If it were up to Mkhwebane, inflation would have eaten your lunch

The so-called public protector tried to force the Bank to target economic growth, but thankfully was beaten back
Opinion
11 hours ago

Higher-than-expected inflation puts 75 bps rate hike on the cards

Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
Economy
11 hours ago
Wednesday, July 20 2022
Wednesday, July 20 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: If it were up to Mkhwebane, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KEVIN ALLAN: Residents and businesses flee ...
Opinion
3.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: The economic dominoes are ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Why has EFF backed Mkhwebane?
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: ANC’s ‘premier league’ ruined provinces
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.