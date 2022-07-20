×

Economy

Higher-than-expected inflation puts 75 bps rate hike on the cards

Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy, increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes

20 July 2022 - 18:48 Thuletho Zwane

Inflation came in worse than expected in June, raising fears that higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy, further pressing the Reserve Bank to up the pace of interest rate hikes.

Official figures showed consumer price inflation reached a 13-year high of 7.4% in June, well above May’s 6.5%, and much ahead of the 7.2% market consensus and the 7.3% forecast by Bloomberg...

