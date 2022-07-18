×

Economy

MPC preview: Fifth successive rates hike expected

Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50 bps hike

18 July 2022 - 21:14 Thuletho Zwane

The Reserve Bank is expected to raise interest rates for a fifth successive monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting as it moves to curb accelerating inflation and protect the weakened rand. 

The committee is expected to increase rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Thursday at the end of its three-day meeting which starts on Tuesday.  This will come after May’s 50 bps hike, making these the two largest successive increases in more than five years. ..

