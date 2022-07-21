×

National

PUBLIC PROTECTOR

EFF and Mpofu ask for Mkhwebane hearing to be halted

Dali Mpofu cites a number of reasons why the section 194 hearings should be stopped

21 July 2022 - 00:08 Nonkululeko Njilo

The EFF and advocate Dali Mpofu, the legal representative of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, have written to parliament asking for the hearing on Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be stopped.

Mpofu cited a number of reasons why the section 194 hearings should be stopped including the legality of the hearings...

