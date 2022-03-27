Opinion JUSTICE MALALA: Our issues mostly stem from ANC bigwigs lining their pockets, Sihle B L Premium

Thabo Mbeki is probably in the dog box with some ANC members after he challenged them to improve their “capacity to think” to come up with solutions to the country’s problems. The former president reportedly told the Western Cape ANC’s provincial committee meeting last week that “shouting slogans” was not enough to unknot SA’s numerous challenges.

“Do we have the strength, the capacity and everything else to discharge that responsibility of the eradication of that (colonial and apartheid) legacy?” he asked...