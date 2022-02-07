Zikalala warns against ‘self-nomination’ in run-up to ANC conference

“This is wrong and foreign to the culture of open leadership debates and contestation. In essence, these national leaders are dividing provinces but are doing so to pick people who will listen to them,” Zikalala said.

Instead, he called on members to return to branches and rebuild them, making sure that through them, the ANC maintains its roots and links with the day-to-day struggles of communities.

“Let us work for the ANC’s victory at the 2024 elections, starting today,” Zikalala said.

In the party’s current state, he said, the project of renewal must be the full recognition that the ANC needs to reassert its revolutionary character and set itself apart from parties driving a neoliberal agenda or pursuing black chauvinism or populist, narrow nationalism.

Reasserting the character of the ANC, according to Zikalala, means the ANC must unapologetically advance the interests of the motive forces of the revolution.

“We look to you as revolutionary cadres to unite the ANC, fight factionalism and restore the revolutionary character of the ANC so that the ANC can again resonate with the cries and aspirations of the motive forces of change,” he said.

