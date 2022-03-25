Zondo pledges to work on a legacy of a ‘truly independent’ judiciary
Head of state capture commission confident he can handle political pressure from all sides
25 March 2022 - 05:09
Incoming chief justice Raymond Zondo says his number one priority will be to shore up the independence of the judiciary.
“We might be here today, at some stage we won’t be here. But if we leave behind a judiciary that is truly independent then we can have peace that our democracy will be protected,” the acting chief justice said...
