Zikalala’s comments on constitution widen ANC split, say experts

The call by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala for SA to move away from a constitutional democracy to a parliamentary democracy has come under fire from political and constitutional experts who view it as a dangerous attack on SA’s democracy.

Speaking at a Human Rights Day event last week, Zikalala blamed the Constitutional Court for blocking radical economic transformation. ..