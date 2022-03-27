Zikalala’s comments on constitution widen ANC split, say experts
27 March 2022 - 17:07
The call by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala for SA to move away from a constitutional democracy to a parliamentary democracy has come under fire from political and constitutional experts who view it as a dangerous attack on SA’s democracy.
Speaking at a Human Rights Day event last week, Zikalala blamed the Constitutional Court for blocking radical economic transformation. ..
