JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport fiasco in premier’s call for buying Sapref
It is not clear what studies led the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to conclude refinery is key to growth
15 March 2022 - 16:00
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala’s call for the national government to buy Sapref (../bd/national/2022-02-24-kzn-premier-wants-sapref-to-become-a-state-run-oil-company/), the 58-year-old Durban-based refinery, may be heeded because of ANC politics.
The same thing happened in 2005 when ANC politicians in KwaZulu-Natal lobbied the national government to force the Airports Company SA (Acsa) to build a new airport north of Durban. This went against the advice of the Acsa board, the Treasury and Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), Acsa’s Italian anchor shareholder at the time...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now