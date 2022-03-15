Opinion / Columnists JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport fiasco in premier’s call for buying Sapref It is not clear what studies led the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to conclude refinery is key to growth B L Premium

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala’s call for the national government to buy Sapref (../bd/national/2022-02-24-kzn-premier-wants-sapref-to-become-a-state-run-oil-company/), the 58-year-old Durban-based refinery, may be heeded because of ANC politics.

The same thing happened in 2005 when ANC politicians in KwaZulu-Natal lobbied the national government to force the Airports Company SA (Acsa) to build a new airport north of Durban. This went against the advice of the Acsa board, the Treasury and Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), Acsa’s Italian anchor shareholder at the time...