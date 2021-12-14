CARTOON: Best of Brandan 2021 — Part 1

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Tuesday, December 14 2021
The president says internal disciplinary steps will be taken against individuals implicated in wrongdoing
The party has formed majority governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni with the help of smaller opposition parties
The exchange's subsidiary JSE Private Placements (JPP) has obtained a financial services provider licence to facilitate private placements
Stabilisation of Covid-19 grant ‘should come first’; scenarios start with cost of R56bn a year
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
Anti-vaxxers had objected to mandatory vaccination on religious grounds
ESPNcricinfo website reports SA wicketkeeper-batter’s wife is expecting the birth of their child in early January
Ismail Lagardien explores the fact that artificial intelligence still acts only on instructions fed by humans with biases and foibles
