Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Scrape off the Nutella to get to the simpler truth If your reputation took a hit in 2021, it means you haven’t hired the right PR firm B L Premium

I wanted my final column of 2021 to be a serene and confident overview of how things are. But that’s not going to happen because reality is now up for renegotiation and the people who want to cancel it have got better lawyers than me.

Of course, this isn’t always the case. In certain backwaters the negotiators are still reassuringly old-fashioned and ham-fisted, like Mzwanele Manyi and Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, who tried to flog copies of Jacob Zuma’s new book from out of the boot of a car parked outside a McDonald’s in Sandton over the weekend...