Opinion

CARTOON: ANC land joyride’s crash and burn

09 December 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
ANC back to square one on land after vote fails

Party fails to get enough votes for proposal to explicitly allow seizure without compensation
National
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Two years wasted on land expropriation debacle

Having bled votes to the EFF, the ANC had to find ways of increasing its appeal to voters, but it has done the opposite
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Extremes and choices in the year ahead

Next year is an elective conference year for the ANC, a chance for some fresh thinking
Opinion
3 days ago

Ingonyama Trust did little to fix financial wrongs, says report

Officials violated procurement rules and the Public Finance Management Act but have not been disciplined
National
3 weeks ago
