JOHN DLUDLU: Two years wasted on land expropriation debacle Having bled votes to the EFF, the ANC had to find ways of increasing its appeal to voters, but it has done the opposite

After two years of much hype, consultation, committees and task teams, MPs voted on Tuesday on a parliamentary committee report that proposed that the law be amended to enable the government to expropriate land without compensation.

Initially billed as a historic process, the whole exercise has turned out to be a costly waste of time. This is hardly surprising given the origins of the process. It is worth recalling how the country ended up with this debacle...