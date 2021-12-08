Market data — December 8 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Freer than older generations, they have a genuine desire for a more equitable society
Operations at the snacks and treats division have been hit by a strike since November 10
This is one of the controversial proposals in the draft Electoral Amendment Bill, which will be introduced to parliament soon
The digital bank expects to break even in 2024 when it is likely to achieve a total client base of between 600,000 and 700,000
Structural bars to private investment and job creation should be removed to provide lasting recovery, the fund says
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
Founder of clothing retailer Zozo is also planning to travel to the moon on a SpaceX flight
Bard Of Avon will be Cape-based jockey’s best chance at Turffontein on Thursday
Billionaire tweets that the Cybertruck will have four e-motors and all-wheel steering, plus the ability to drive sideways
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.