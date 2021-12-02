Opinion

CARTOON: Sluggish prosecutions at NPA

02 December 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, December 2 2021
Thursday, December 2 2021

EDITORIAL: Lack of framework for non-trial resolutions must be corrected

The speedy resolution of corruption and foreign bribery cases is especially important given SA’s history of widespread corruption during the state ...
Opinion
1 week ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Seeming inaction over July unrest deters investment

The lack of justice being done, or seen to be done, shows a shocking lack of leadership
Opinion
1 week ago

NPA looks to resolution of disputes without trial

The OECD supports settlements as  an efficient way to resolve cases that would otherwise require time and resources to prosecute
National
2 weeks ago

NPA says it will not hesitate to prosecute crimes including sedition and high treason

Batohi tells parliament the NPA and police will pursue instigators of civil unrest and looting
National
4 months ago
Wednesday, December 1 2021
Wednesday, December 1 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: We do unto Zimbabweans what Boris ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANDREW PRIOR: Faith, endurance and evidence: ...
Opinion
3.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Leading the ANC means not leading ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Jobless numbers are now a clanging bell
Opinion / Editorials
5.
PETER BRUCE: Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.