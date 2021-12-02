CARTOON: Sluggish prosecutions at NPA

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Thursday, December 2 2021
The state says the company’s tender to augment SA’s energy supply failed to meet the financial, legal and technical requirements of the bid
The department of defence will present the findings of a task team into the procurement of an unregistered drug from Cuba
Investors backing Commonwealth Fusion Systems include Bill Gates and venture capitalist John Doerr
This is despite the frequent load-shedding, fuel price increases and an interest rate hike later in the month
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot
Anthony Fauci says the infected person travelled to the US from SA on November 22, and ban on flights from Southern Africa will be temporary
Women’s Tennis Association pulls all of its tournaments in China and Hong Kong in wake of top Chinese player’s sexual assault claims
In the last year petrol has increased more than 40% and diesel by around 44%
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.