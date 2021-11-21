Opinion / Columnists ON THE MONEY PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Seeming inaction over July unrest deters investment The lack of justice being done, or seen to be done, shows a shocking lack of leadership B L Premium

I have been called out for something by someone I respect and it worried me. After the conclusion of my usual client webinar with some top fiscal experts after the medium-term budget policy statement in which we were stuck in the geekery of buoyancies and the politics of grants, said person asked why I hadn’t mentioned or quizzed my panellists on the July unrest.

I did a double-take, trying to work out how I could have made such a slip. My knee-jerk conclusion was that it was in the past and people had moved on, which worried me more...