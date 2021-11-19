Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Lack of framework for non-trial resolutions must be corrected The speedy resolution of corruption and foreign bribery cases is especially important given SA’s history of widespread corruption during the state capture years

SA has fallen behind international trends in not having a defined policy or legislative framework for the conduct of non-trial resolution of foreign bribery cases. It is something that is common practice among the signatories of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, which came into force in 1999.

A study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that about 80% of the 890 foreign bribery cases successfully concluded by signatories to the convention over the 20 years since 1999, were concluded through non-trial resolutions with the biggest users of this mechanism being Germany, the UK and the US...