NPA looks to resolution of disputes without trial
The OECD supports settlements as an efficient way to resolve cases that would otherwise require time and resources to prosecute
14 November 2021 - 16:32
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is developing a policy for the non-trial resolution of disputes as took place with the settlement of about R1.6bn in irregular payments which were made by Eskom to contractor ABB.
Construction company ABB agreed in December 2020 to pay Eskom about R1.6bn for overpayments it received for work on the Kusile power station in terms of an irregular contract...
