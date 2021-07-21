National SENIOR PROSECUTORS SET TO WORK NPA says it will not hesitate to prosecute crimes including sedition and high treason BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has tasked senior prosecutors with driving cases against alleged instigators of the public violence and looting which began in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng last week.

On Wednesday, parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services raised questions about the work of the courts, NPA and SA Police Service (SAPS) to arrest those responsible for stoking the unrest during which at least 215 people died. The committee heard police have arrested more than 3,400 suspects, of whom 1,700 were in custody...