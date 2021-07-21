SENIOR PROSECUTORS SET TO WORK
NPA says it will not hesitate to prosecute crimes including sedition and high treason
21 July 2021 - 19:19
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has tasked senior prosecutors with driving cases against alleged instigators of the public violence and looting which began in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng last week.
On Wednesday, parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services raised questions about the work of the courts, NPA and SA Police Service (SAPS) to arrest those responsible for stoking the unrest during which at least 215 people died. The committee heard police have arrested more than 3,400 suspects, of whom 1,700 were in custody...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now