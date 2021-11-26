Opinion

CARTOON: Desperate days at Post Office

26 November 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
PETER BRUCE: Return to sender, this business is blown

A few years ago when Mark Barnes was running the Post Office it required zero money from the state, now it needs R8bn just to survive
1 day ago

SA Post Office faces collapse without bailout, ministry says

Sapo received R2.9bn from the Treasury in 2019 to settle loans and pay critical suppliers, and cumulative allocations amount to R8.6bn since 1991
1 week ago

Post office reaches payment plan with workers’ medical aid fund

Cash-strapped state utility to settle more than R600m in outstanding contributions to Medipos to ensure staff have medical cover
1 month ago

Government to appoint turnaround experts to assist Post Office

Opposition parties don’t like the idea, seeing it as a drain on national finances when Sapo’s own board should be leading plans to make it sustainable
6 months ago
