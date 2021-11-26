CARTOON: Desperate days at Post Office

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Annexing the charter to the Mineral and Petroleum Development Act could give it legislative effect
Britain announced a temporarily ban on flights from SA and five other countries from Friday
Election and swearing in of eThekwini mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip will take place on Wednesday
Group says it cannot simply pass on the costs to customers as it has to keep prices low despite rising cotton prices and soaring shipping rates
Prices for final manufactured goods rose 8.1% year on year in October — the highest level since February 2016
Teargas fired at protesters rallying against power-sharing deal with military and prime minister
PGA Tour campaigner Dylan Frittelli of SA is only two shots off the lead
Key artworks in the development of Adrian Kohler and Basil Jones's vision will be on Aspire’s auction block, writes Chris Thurman
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
