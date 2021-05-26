Government to appoint turnaround experts to assist Post Office
Opposition parties don’t like the idea, seeing it as a drain on national finances when Sapo’s own board should be leading plans to make it sustainable
26 May 2021 - 18:14
The government wants to appoint a team of turnaround experts to be based at the troubled SA Post Office (Sapo) to ensure that the entity remains afloat once Postbank is hived off to become a separate entity.
Opposition parties, however, see this as an unnecessary drain on the national fiscus as Sapo has a board which should be leading plans to put it on a sustainable path...
