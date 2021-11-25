Input costs give Mr Price a headache
Group says it cannot simply pass on the costs to customers as it has to keep prices low despite rising cotton prices and soaring shipping rates
25 November 2021 - 23:32
Mr Price has warned of rising input costs, even as it kept prices down, growing market share in its clothing division for 19 months in a row.
The group, which owns Mr Price Home, Miladys and Yuppie Chef, released a healthy set of half-year results, with revenue up 15.7% compared with the first half of its 2020 year before lockdown...
